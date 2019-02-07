First Alert Forecast: winter is back

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Happy Thursday! Winds are gusting up to almost 40 mph this morning. Wind chills are in the teens and single digits.
Highs today reach the mid to upper 30s from N to S. Winds stay strong through this evening before lightning up overnight. Sunshine returns by the afternoon.
Overnight with clear skies and light winds our temps fall into the teens. We stay in the 30s Friday with mostly sunny skies. SE winds return late in the day.
More clouds move in for the weekend. Temps stay in the 40s with SE winds gusting up to 15 mph. We’re in the 50s Sunday through Wednesday. Winds increase next week and gust up to 30 mph. Spotty chances for rain will be possible Sunday and Monday.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.