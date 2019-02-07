Florida woman launches frozen pork chop at boyfriend during argument, deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, FL (Gray News) - A domestic dispute in Florida left a woman in jail and her boyfriend with a half-inch gash above his eye.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office told WFLA things escalated when Jennifer Brassard launched a frozen pork chop at her boyfriend’s face.
It happened at 9:45 Friday evening in Brooksville, just north of Tampa.
The 48-year-old suspect reportedly fled the scene, but she was taken into custody on Saturday. Now she faces a domestic battery charge.
Deputies said it’s unclear what led to the fight.
