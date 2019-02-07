Humans may be killing off Earth’s largest animals, study says

(CNN) – Researchers say humans may be eating the world’s largest animals to extinction.
A study published Wednesday in the journal Conservation Letters found that 70 percent of 362 giant species around the world have seen drops in their population. More than half of them are being threatened with extinction.
Researchers say the list includes animals like the African elephant, the whale shark and the leatherback sea turtle.
The study notes harvesting for meat and body parts are the biggest threat for 98 percent of the animals.
For instance, researchers say whale sharks are in high demand because of delicacies like shark fin soup.
People around the world also eat the meat and eggs of leatherbacks.
Poachers are endangering elephants due to an increased demand for ivory.
