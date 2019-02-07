LATEST: Five new charges filed in west Lawton apartment search

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - New charges have been filed against Philip Heath after his west Lawton apartment was searched by federal, state and local authorities in late January.
The Comanche County District Attorney’s Office has filed five new charges, including four felonies, against Heath in the case.
The new charges include:
- Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Drug With Intent to Distribute (Felony)
- Maintaining a Place for Keeping/Selling Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of Explosives by a Convicted Felon (Felony)
- Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)
- Possession of a Firearm After a Former Felony Conviction (Felony)
The latest court filing does not shed much new light on the circumstances surrounding the three days search of the apartment at 7002 Green Terrace Drive by federal authorities.
Court documents say, after authorities found a meth pipe in the home the night he was arrested, Heath told authorities during questioning that he did not use meth but said people regularly came to his residence to use drugs. Also, records say the female who originally called police that night told them that Heath had woke her up by throwing pennies at her and that he had pointed a gun at her before she called police. The document says that in 911 tapes from that call, she can be heard screaming at Heath not to shoot her.
We are continuing to work to find out any other specific details about what was found in the apartment. You can count on us to bring you the latest as we learn more.
