LATEST: Five new charges filed in west Lawton apartment search

Court documents say, after authorities found a meth pipe in the home the night he was arrested, Heath told authorities during questioning that he did not use meth but said people regularly came to his residence to use drugs. Also, records say the female who originally called police that night told them that Heath had woke her up by throwing pennies at her and that he had pointed a gun at her before she called police. The document says that in 911 tapes from that call, she can be heard screaming at Heath not to shoot her.