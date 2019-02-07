Lawton city officials take digital research tour

February 6, 2019 at 10:58 PM CST - Updated February 6 at 10:58 PM

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Over a dozen City of Lawton staff members took a trip to north Texas for a digital research tour.

While visiting Tyler Technologies, they learned about digital systems they could use to streamline processes back home.

The visit came after Lawton voted to funnel money from a 2016 CIP fund towards upgrading IT systems in the city.

Among the technologies surveyed, city officials saw digital court systems and electronic-ticketing programs, along with software to enhance community engagement and transparency.

