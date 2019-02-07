Lawton city officials take digital research tour

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Over a dozen City of Lawton staff members took a trip to north Texas for a digital research tour.
While visiting Tyler Technologies, they learned about digital systems they could use to streamline processes back home.
The visit came after Lawton voted to funnel money from a 2016 CIP fund towards upgrading IT systems in the city.
Among the technologies surveyed, city officials saw digital court systems and electronic-ticketing programs, along with software to enhance community engagement and transparency.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.