Lawton murder suspect booked into Wichita Co. Jail

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - A man wanted in connection with a murder that took place in Lawton on January 19 has been booked into the Wichita Co. Jail after being caught in Houston.
According to Wichita Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Melvin Joyner, Reginald Talbert, 38, was brought to Wichita Falls by WCSO transport deputies on booked into the jail on Wednesday.
The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Talbert in Houston on February 1. Talbert is charged with First Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm After a Felony Conviction in connection with the deadly shooting of Tyron Johnson.
He also has a Wichita County warrant for an aggravated assault that took place on December 9, 2018. Talbert will have to “take care” of the charges he has in Wichita County first and he will then be sent to Lawton, according to Joyner.
A second suspect in the deadly Lawton shooting has already turned himself into police. Torry Chenault-Scott was charged with being an Accessory to Murder After the Fact.
