Lawton woman competing in Ms. Black USA 2019 pageant

LAWTON, OK (TNN) -A Lawton woman will be representing the state of Oklahoma in a national pageant this summer.
This comes after earning the title of Ms. Black Oklahoma USA 2019. Taylor Thompson interviewed with the Ms. Black USA pageant staff back in September. From there, she won the title Ms. Black Oklahoma USA 2019.
She is the first to hold this title for the state of Oklahoma in this particular division, which is for those over the age of 27. She is now fundraising for the pageant in June which will be held in Washington D.C.
Taylor Thompson is from Lawton and has been participating in pageants since her senior year of high school. She has earned past titles of Miss Black Cameron University 2008 and Miss Black Oklahoma USA 2016, but was not able to attend the national pageant. She has participated in about seven pageants and said she loves what pageantry represents for the community.
“I specifically like the Ms. Black USA system because it’s all about being proud of who you are, being proud of your race and your culture, and I think that those are things that we need to represent and then also tailor that to the younger generation so they know to be proud of themselves," said Thompson.
The women will compete in different categories. Personal interview, fitness wear, talent and evening wear. She said this pageant aims to promote health in women.
“One of the things that the pageant really wants to represent is that heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in women, especially African American women, and so we really want to promote that and get women to take control of their health, go speak to your health care provider and be aware of the those warning signs," said Thompson.
Thompson said she enjoys being involved in the community, being a role model to others, and getting the opportunity to share her love of singing. She said if anyone is interested in competing in a pageant and making a difference they should not think twice.
“Definitely go for it, and then just be comfortable with who you are as an individual and that’s one of the things that I want to represent during my year of service is learning about yourself, who you are, and being authentic to yourself so that way when you go out in the public, you’re confident, comfortable, and you’re who you’re meant to be," said Thompson.
Thompson said they are still looking for a Miss and Teen candidate to represent Oklahoma in this pageant. She has a Facebook page Ms. Black OKlahoma USA 2019 where people can go to donate to help cover travel, wardrobe, and hotel expenses. That’s also where you can stay up to date with upcoming fundraisers Thompson hosts.
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/msblackokusa/
