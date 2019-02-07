Oklahoma lawmaker files bill to protect gun rights of medical marijuana patients

OKLAHOMA (TNN) - An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill that he hopes will protect the gun rights of medical marijuana users.
That’s because cannabis is still illegal under federal law meaning you can not use it and legally own a gun.
A new state senate bill would allow medical marijuana license holders to own firearms. It would still be illegal to be under the influence of marijuana to use or carry a gun, however.
The bill must next be assigned to a public safety committee.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.