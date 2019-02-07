Warrant issued for former Lawton substitute teacher charged with sexual battery

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A warrant has been issued for a former substitute teacher in Lawton who is charged with sexual battery.
According to an affidavit, Daniel Letourneau is accused of slapping an 11-year-old’s bottom in the music room of Eisenhower Middle School. The child told police that it happened when she bent over at the piano to look at notes on her phone.
Police say Letourneau says that is not what happened, though and says he may have brushed the child with his hand as he walked by.
If convicted, he could face up to one year in county jail.
In a statement, Lawton Public Schools officials said Letourneau is no longer employed with the district, saying they took immediate action in the case.
