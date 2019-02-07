Woman killed while setting up for garage sale; authorities still looking for suspect

TOMBALL, TX (KTRK/CNN) – The family of a Texas woman killed while setting up for a garage sale last month is asking for help in finding the murder suspect.
Surveillance video shows the suspect shooting 29-year-old Elizabeth Barraza in her driveway at point-blank range. The shooter then runs off to a black truck and drives away.
It happened just before 7 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 25, while Barraza was setting up for a garage sale.
"A coward drove up, approached my daughter and forever changed our lives," said Robert Nuelle, Barraza’s father.
Nuelle said his daughter was trying to sell a few items to earn extra spending money for her fifth wedding anniversary trip.
Barraza and her husband planned to leave on their trip that Sunday, two days after she was killed.
There are still few answers as to who committed the murder.
Authorities believe the suspect’s truck is an older model, four-door Nissan Frontier. Investigators still can’t say if the shooter is a man or a woman.
"It is possible that it could have been a male dressing up as a female. It could have been a male with longer hair,” said Detective Michael Richie of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators said it’s not clear whether Barraza’s murder was targeted or random, but they said Barraza had no known enemies.
"This woman, from what I could see, did not have a mean bone in her body," Richie said.
A Crime Stoppers reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.
Barraza was a big “Star Wars” fan, and her fellow “Star Wars” enthusiasts contributed to the reward, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
That effort was spearheaded by Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in the iconic films.
Copyright 2019 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.