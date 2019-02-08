Altus Air Force Base receiving KC-46A Pegasus aircraft

ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK (TNN) - The Air Force Base will roll out the red carpet Friday for a new plane, the KC-46. It’s a mid-air refueling tanker, as big as a Boeing 747! It can carry three times as much cargo and twice as many passengers as a KC-135.
Stationing it at Altus insures an important role for the base for years to come.
VIP’s from all over will attend The 97th Air Mobility Wing’s welcoming ceremony Friday afternoon, and we’ll be there, too bringing you live coverage on 7News.
The reception is open to the public.
If you’d like to attend, but don’t have a pass, park at the Jackson County Expo Center and ride the shuttle bus to base. They start running at 3:15.
