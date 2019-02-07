2 arrested for 2013 shooting of Oklahoma man

BOISE CITY, OK (KFDA) - Alabama authorities say they’ve arrested two people in the shooting death of a man who was killed during a robbery in Oklahoma in 2013, according to the Associated Press.
A statement from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says officers arrested Timothy Erish Dees and Zachary Lee Wilson, both 28, on Wednesday, Feb. 6.
The men are suspects in the shooting of 77-year-old Charles Nieman, who was killed during a robbery in Boise City in June of 2013.
Authorities say Nieman and his wife were approached by a gunman at a Loaf 'N Jug convenience store, who opened fire and ran away as a car drove off.
Neiman died as a result of the shooting and his wife was uninjured.
A cold case unit in Oklahoma began reviewing the shooting in December. The statement says laboratory testing revealed a lead that led to the arrests of Dees and Wilson.
The investigation remains active.
