Cameron University celebrates Fort Sill’s 150th birthday

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Cameron University celebrated the 150th anniversary of Fort Sill with a cake cutting in the Shepler Ballroom Friday.
During the Annual Brigadier General Allen Leadership Luncheon, cadets have the opportunity to learn more about what it’s going to take to become an officer for the United States Army.
“The second part of this is celebrating Fort Sill’s 150th birthday. You know, they’ve been in this community since 18-69. I think Cameron has been around a long time. We started here in 19-08 but Fort Sill has a long head start on us. We certainly appreciate their partnership, their support for our cadets throughout the years,” said Cameron University President John McArthur.
President McArthur says Fort Sill's contributions to the ROTC program at Cameron at innumerable.
This event is funded by a generous gift from General Allen’s widow. General Allen was a graduate of Cameron University and Eisenhower High School.
