Delta, Coca-Cola apologize for ‘plane crush’ marketing stunt

(CNN) – A marketing campaign that encouraged in-flight flirting is backfiring on Delta Air Lines.
Delta and Coca-Cola are apologizing for the cheeky ad campaign, which suggested passengers write their number on a napkin and give it to their “plane crush.”
The napkins were distributed on Delta flights and included a picture of Diet Coke next to the message.
The idea was blasted by some social media users, even though others said they liked it.
Delta now says the campaign missed the mark, and the napkins have been pulled from planes.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.