Duncan community remembers Reverend Raymond Miles

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A Duncan reverend is being remembered for his smile, his singing, and his dedication after passing away one week ago today. Reverend Raymond Kenneth Miles called Duncan home for 45 years and was a staple in the religious community.
Reverend Miles was a friend to all, and brother in Christ to Pastor Melvin Sanders & Ronald Boyd. "He was a great man of God,” said Pastor Boyd. “He loved people, he loved people. He was dedicated at what he did.”
“I never heard him talk about anybody or put anybody down,” said Pastor Sanders. “He was always encouraging and building people up."
Originally from Hominy, Oklahoma, Reverend Miles served in the U.S. Army, worked for the National Life Insurance Company, and Texaco Oil. He was married to the love of his life, Onetha and had two kids, Timothy and Carol. Reverend Miles and his wife were married 62 years.
“They were unmatchable,” said Pastor Sanders. “They were both short people and they were just a lovely couple. They always communicated with one another.”
After retiring from Texaco Oil in 1992, Miles found a passion for preaching. He was a pastor at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Frederick for 25 years. After that, he retired from preaching, but it didn’t last long. He spent the next 10 years with Lawton’s New Zion Baptist Church before going back to Duncan.
"I think he stayed at home for two weeks because Bethany Baptist Church called and said ‘We need Reverend Miles, can we use him?’”, said Pastor Boyd. “I talked to them, and he was gone in two weeks and he stayed there for 3 1/2 years.”
The Reverend was a family man and a father figure to many with a legacy that will live on in Duncan.
"He was small in stature, but strong in wisdom and knowledge,” Pastor Sanders said.
The funeral service for Reverend Miles will be Saturday, February 9 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church at 901 West Ash in Duncan.
