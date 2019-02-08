First Alert 7 Forecast: cloudy, cool, and low rain chances this weekend

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Stubborn clouds will keep temperatures cool this weekend. There is also a chance of rain in parts of Texoma.
Partly to mostly cloudy this evening and overnight. Temperatures falling into the low 30s by 8PM with lows in the mid 20s. Mostly cloudy tomorrow and cool with temperatures rising into the upper 30s by noon with highs in the low 40s. Southeast winds 10-15 mph.
A weak disturbance will move through the area tomorrow night into Sunday, bringing a chance of scattered light rain showers. Temperatures may be cold enough for a bit of light freezing rain, mainly in northern counties. Watch for a few slick spots Saturday night into Sunday morning. Lows near 32. Clouds will remain stubborn Monday and there is a low chance of showers. Highs back into the low 60s.
A weak cold front will arrive Monday night into Tuesday, dropping temperatures into the mid 50s with breezy northwest to west winds. Mostly sunny on Wednesday and nice with highs around 60. Lows in the low 30s. Valentine’s Day could be quite mild as gusty southwest winds drive temperatures into the mid to upper 60s. A cold front will likely drop highs on Friday but skies should remain mostly sunny.
Have a great weekend!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
