First Alert Forecast: coldest morning in a while

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Happy Friday! Temps are in the teens and twenties this morning.
Winds are from the N but light. Feels like temps are in the single digits for many. Make sure you’re bundling up as you’re out the door. Highs today reach the 30s and 40s with sunshine. SE winds return by evening and help to bring in more cloud cover overnight. Temps tomorrow morning stay in the 20s.
We’re in the 40s Saturday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Upper 40s and low 50s possible Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will be possible late Saturday into early Sunday and again Sunday and Monday. Expect spotty showers mainly in the I-44 corridor.
We clear out mid week with a few clouds remaining. Temps stay in the 50s and warm into the 60s by Valentine’s Day.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.