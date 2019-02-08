GPTC students working to sell student built house

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A home built by students at Great Plains Technology Center is going on the market soon. It’s 8th house students at the center have built on campus. After it’s purchased, the home will be moved to the buyer’s property.
Students in residential wiring, carpentry, HVAC, and construction trades about 18 months to build it. Those working on this house say it gives them hands-on experience. Madeleine Emerson, a carpentry program student, said she plans on going to the architectural engineering program at OU and this is helping her prepare.
"I cannot just read something out of the book,” she said. “This helps me visualize how teams work, how they work together, how we have to report to somebody else as well as communicate instructions back and forwards."
While they're getting a lot of experience, Jerry Newell, an electrical program student, said he started off in the classroom learning the dangers of dealing with electricity and safety.
"Once we started doing hands-on learning stuff I was learning a lot more than I thought I was going to learn," he said.
Mike Klein, an electrical engineer instructor for Great Plains Technology Center, said before they started building the houses, his students had to use trainers.
“Well, that's a trainer, that's not real life, out on the job site, making things happen wiring a house,” he said. “It's a little different this is the ultimate way of training students."
Emerson said the hardest part to her was the doorways and wood floors. She said they had to make sure the floors were level before they could lay it.
"Cutting the pieces around the wood frames and everything and just getting it, all snapped together,” Emerson said. “It has to lineup perfectly otherwise it will be off on one end."
The money to build the house comes from the Great Plains Technology Center Foundation who in return gets the money from the house when it sells. Glen Boyer, the Executive Director of the Great Plains Technology Center Foundation, said the money they get goes into building the next house and provides scholarships for students along with activity programs.
"We get to see those funds go to work every day because we see firsthand the students who receive scholarships and who we know will make great employees as we develop the workforce," Boyer said.
The house along with their knowledge has changed a lot since they started working on it.
"I remember just seeing whenever it wasn't even painted or anything,” Newell said. “So, seeing how far is came is really cool to be a part of it."
You can place sealed bids to buy this house starting the beginning of March. For more information, contact the Great Plains Technology Center.
