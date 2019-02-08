Lawton Animal Welfare giving barn cats a second chance at life

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Lawton Animal Welfare said their euthanasia rates dropped fifty percent thanks to their barn cat program. The program takes cats that are not adoptable and gives them a home at farms and ranches outside of the Lawton city limits.
Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent Russell Anderson said for the longest time, the shelter was filled with cats that were not adoptable because of their reluctance to be around people, which led to the creation of the barn cat program.
"For thirty years we looked at cats the same way down in the shelter. It’s feral, you can’t adopt it, euthanize it. This is that second chance for the cats. This is another opportunity for them to continue to live and still give back to us,” Anderson said.
The program started when a drought hit southwest Oklahoma, leading to an increase in mice and rats.
"They are keeping down the rat population, the mouse population. I know someone that picked up four cats, had forty acres, they said mice were everywhere. In about a month they came back and said they haven’t seen a mouse in weeks,” Anderson said.
Lawton Animal Welfare picks up cats every day of the year but not all of them are fit for the program.
"We get cats that are completely feral, you can’t touch them, they want nothing to do with human interaction. We have very aggressive cats. 99.9% of these cats that come in are off the street. They’re out there living on the street and a lot of them have never had human interaction,” Anderson said.
All of the cats are spayed and neutered. Right now, about 10 percent of all cats that come into Lawton Animal Welfare fit into the barn cat program, which is much lower than the 50 percent it was when they started the program. Anderson said to adopt a barn cat, or multiple cats, you simply have to pay a five-dollar administrative fee. There will be no other charges, unless you need to use one of their carrying cases to transport the cats home. If you are interested, call Lawton Animal Welfare and they can put you on a list and will call you anytime they have barn cats available.
