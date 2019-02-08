Lawton Animal Welfare giving barn cats a second chance at life

All of the cats are spayed and neutered. Right now, about 10 percent of all cats that come into Lawton Animal Welfare fit into the barn cat program, which is much lower than the 50 percent it was when they started the program. Anderson said to adopt a barn cat, or multiple cats, you simply have to pay a five-dollar administrative fee. There will be no other charges, unless you need to use one of their carrying cases to transport the cats home. If you are interested, call Lawton Animal Welfare and they can put you on a list and will call you anytime they have barn cats available.