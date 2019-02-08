Lawton-born author wins Ken Burns American Heritage Prize

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A Lawton-born Kiowa storyteller has been honored for his work advancing the understanding of the American spirit.
Doctor N. Scott Momaday was announced as the winner of the 2019 Ken Burns American Heritage Prize.
A prolific author and poet, Dr Momaday's novel "House Made of Dawn" was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 1969. He's credited as writing the first major work of the Native American Renaissance.
Last year, he also became one of the first inductees to the National Native American Hall of Fame.
Dr Momaday will receive his award at an event in May, which will include remarks from filmmaker Ken Burns and actress Meryl Streep.
