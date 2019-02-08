Lawton murder suspect charged in connection with December shooting in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - The arrest warrant for Reginald Talbert, 38, for Aggravated Assault in Wichita County provides details as to what WFPD detectives say took place on December 9, 2018.
It is alleged, around 11:45 p.m. officers were called to an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Seymour Road following a shooting.
A woman was found in the kitchen of an apartment with gunshot wounds. Two witnesses said the woman, and a man they only knew as “batman” were arguing in the apartment.
The witnesses said the man became very angry and pulled a handgun from his front pocket and fired it twice at the victim. The victim was rushed to the hospital with two gunshot wounds.
One witness told officers the suspect took off in a green Ford F150 pickup. The witnesses told officers what the suspect looked like and stated he had no front teeth.
On December 11, 2018, the WFPD Criminal Intelligence Unit advised detectives that Talbert used the nickname “batman” but were not sure about his front teeth. Investigators put together a photo lineup with Talbert’s photo included.
On December 12, 2018, both witnesses were shown the photo lineup and both identified Talbert as the shooter. WFPD and Crime Stoppers released Talbert as their Manhunt Monday suspect on December 17.
Talbert is also charged with First Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm After a Felony Conviction in connection with the deadly shooting of Tyron Johnson in Lawton on January 19.
The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Talbert in Houston on February 1. He was brought to Wichita Falls by WCSO transport deputies and booked into the jail on Wednesday.
Talbert will have to “take care” of the charges he has in Wichita County first and he will then be sent to Lawton, according to WCSO Deputy Melvin Joyner. At the time this story was published, Talbert remained behind bars with a combined $550,000 bond.
