Museum of the Great Plains works on temporary exhibit

LAWTON, OK (TNN) -The Museum of The Great Plains is getting ready to allow the public into one of their temporary exhibits this weekend.
The Museum of The Great Plains changes out their Terry K. Bell Gallery three times a year with exhibits they already have. This weekend they will be presenting their first exhibit for the new year which is over the life of Senator Elmer Thomas.
The Museum of The Great Plains has around 40,000 artifacts stored away in the museum. Registrar and Collections Manager, Jim Whiteley said they have a nice collection of items that Senator Elmer Thomas donated in 1960. He said they have not displayed them before and this was a chance to get it out to the public.
“We have a really extensive collection and in our permanent galleries, those objects don’t change very often, but having a changing gallery like this, we really are able to bring the collection out, let people see what we have," said Whiteley.
Senator Elmer Thomas was born in Indiana, and moved to Oklahoma City in 1900, and then to Lawton before its founding in 1901.
“He was in the first congress in Oklahoma in 1907. He founded Medicine Park and he built that up over a period of years, and in the 1920s he was elected to US Congress," said Whiteley.
Leading up to the opening of exhibits, research, writing, and looking through photos and artifacts are done to be able to tell a story. Senior and Special Collections Curator, Deborah Baroff said it’s nice to come out and see people learning things they didn’t know before.
“They’re seeing things that we put together and they would not have seen it if they hadn’t come here, so people get a nice, pleasant surprise when they come to the museum and see some things that they weren’t expecting," said Baroff.
Whiteley has been working at the museum for 20 years. He said his favorite thing is getting to put together the exhibits.
“I just love the collection. Things like this allow us to get into it and really find out what we have and research the objects and see what we have, and that’s always exciting," said Whiteley.
The exhibit over Senator Elmer Thomas will open to the public Saturday. It will be available to see until June 9th. Whiteley said their collections are also available to the public to use for research.
