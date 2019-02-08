Pharmacy: Flu widespread in parts of Texas, Oklahoma

DALLAS/FT. WORTH, TX (TNN) - Parts of Texas are experiencing the some of the highest incidence of flu across the country, according to retail pharmacy Walgreens.
The Walgreens Flu Index provides state and local information regarding flu activity. The retail giant builds the list using its own prescription data for antiviral medication used to treat the flu.
The Flu Index is not intended to illustrate levels or severity of flu activity, but rather, illustrate which populations are experiencing the highest incidence of flu.
The Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex along with Tyler and Longview Texas top the list of market areas with flu activity. The Waco, College Station and Temple areas also made the top 10 list.
Statewide, Texas ranks third in the nation for flu activity, behind Nebraska and Mississippi. Oklahoma ranked 8th.
The Walgreens Flu Index is compiled using retail prescription data for antiviral medications used to treat influenza across Walgreens locations nationwide. The data is analyzed at state and geographic market levels to measure absolute impact and incremental change of antiviral medications on a per store average basis, and does not include markets in which Walgreens has fewer than 10 retail locations.
