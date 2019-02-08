Police: 37 year old man beat four year old boy

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Wichita Falls Police say a 37 year old man has been arrested after he caused several injuries to a four year old boy he was babysitting.
The child’s mother told police that she her son in the care of Itrace Admed Brown on January 16 while she went to work.
Brown reportedly texted the mother, saying the boy had tried to set a pillow on fire, and brown had disciplined the boy.
The mother came home to find the child with bruising to the back, neck area, shoulders, upper arms, mid back, front shoulder, upper leg area, upper chest area and left abdomen.
Based on the texts and the child’s injuries, police believe Brown used more force than necessary to discipline the four year old child.
Brown has been charged with one count of Injury to a child. He was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Thursday with a bond of $10,000.
