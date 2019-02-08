Several victims come forward alleging sexual assault by Iowa Park man

IOWA PARK, TX (TNN) - Police say an Iowa Park man sexually assaulted a disabled teenager and other relatives for years before the victims made outcry’s to relatives and police beginning in December.
Police have charged David Wayne Sims, 54 of Iowa Park with one count of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Disabled Individual, a 1st-degree Felony punishable by up to life in prison.
Court documents say the disabled man, now 26 years old, told his father and a cousin that he had been sexually assaulted by Sims. The man’s father reported the incident to police on the next day, December 17, 2018.
Police interviewed the disabled man, who said he was assaulted by Sims beginning when he was around 13 years old. The assault stopped when he was 16 after the man and his family moved to the Dallas area.
The victim told police that the assaults resumed shortly after they moved back to the area.
The victim said that he would ask Sims to stop every time.
Following the initial outcry, others came forward to accuse Sims of similar behavior.
A relative of the first victim told police that Sims sexually assaulted her from the time she was four years until around 19 years old. The woman told police that Sims had also sexually assaulted her brother.
Another relative told police she caught David Sims attempting to view her unclothed with a mirror placed underneath a door on three occasions. These incidents happened when the woman was in High School.
Sims denied the assaults ever took place during a January 23 interview at the Iowa Park Police Department. He did tell Texas Rangers and Iowa Park Police that he had been “wrongly accused of inappropriate behavior with relatives” three times in his life.
David Sims voluntarily took a polygraph examination the next day. Police say he failed the examination.
Sims was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday. He remains there as of Friday afternoon with a bond of $75,000.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.