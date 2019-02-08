Washington man charged with raping Duncan minor in 2006

Documents say Covington and his wife were friends with the victim’s parents. The victim told police that the first time Covington had allegedly abused her was when the parents of the then 12-year-old girl had left her and her siblings at the Covington’s home while they went out of town. She told Duncan police the abuse happened over a couple of months. at different locations, including a period of time when the Covington’s were living in the same home as the victim.