Washington man charged with raping Duncan minor in 2006

DUNCAN, OK (TNN) - A former Duncan resident has been arrested in Washington and charged with two felony child sex crimes from 13 years ago.
According to court documents, Bob Covington, 33, went to a Washington police department and asked to speak with a detective at that department. He then went on to detail crimes he committed in Duncan in 2006 and more recent, but unconnected, crimes he had committed in Washington. He allegedly told police that he had sexual contact with a young female in Duncan “on more than one occasion.”
Documents say Covington and his wife were friends with the victim’s parents. The victim told police that the first time Covington had allegedly abused her was when the parents of the then 12-year-old girl had left her and her siblings at the Covington’s home while they went out of town. She told Duncan police the abuse happened over a couple of months. at different locations, including a period of time when the Covington’s were living in the same home as the victim.
Covington faces two felony charges including First Degree Rape of a Victim Under the Age of 14 and Sodomy of a Victim Under the Age of 16. If convicted, he faces up to life without parole.
