LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Good Afternoon Texoma! It has been a quiet day with lots of cloud cover and cooler temperatures. As we move later into the evening a few rain chances will be possible, primarily for our southern and eastern Texoma counties. During the overnight hours low rain chances mixed with temperatures around freezing will give a chance for freezing rain to develop in northeastern Texoma. Chances remain very low, and little to no accumulations are expected. There could however be a few slick spots on the roadways tomorrow morning,
Sunday will be another cloudy and cold day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Rain chances will remain in effect throughout Sunday, as a few isolated light showers are expected. This is primarily for southern, central, and eastern Texoma.
Monday morning looks like the best chance for a few light to moderate rain showers, mainly for southern and eastern Texoma. These rain chances will clear by the afternoon. Warm temperatures return Monday afternoon as highs look to sit in the lower to mid 60s. Monday night into Tuesday a cold front will move in and temperatures drop back into the mid 50s. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for Tuesday.
Wednesday will be another sunny day with temperatures in the lower 60s. Thursday highs will nearly push for the 70s as strong south winds at 20-30mph move warmer air and more moisture northward. This will help develop the chance for isolated showers Thursday evening. Another cold front moves in early Friday morning and temperatures will hold in the 50s headed into next weekend.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
