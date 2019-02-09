LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Good Afternoon Texoma! It has been a quiet day with lots of cloud cover and cooler temperatures. As we move later into the evening a few rain chances will be possible, primarily for our southern and eastern Texoma counties. During the overnight hours low rain chances mixed with temperatures around freezing will give a chance for freezing rain to develop in northeastern Texoma. Chances remain very low, and little to no accumulations are expected. There could however be a few slick spots on the roadways tomorrow morning,