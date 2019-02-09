LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Good morning Texoma! It is a cold start to the weekend with a lot of places in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Temperatures will trend on the colder side today with highs in the lower 40s. There is also lots of cloud cover building in this morning, which will linger across most of Texoma into the afternoon. This evening light rain chances will become possible for most of the viewing area. As we transition into the overnight hours, temperatures will drop to around freezing, which may turn some of the rain into freezing rain. Expect a few slick spots on the roadways for the first part of Sunday morning.
Sunday there will still be moisture hanging around, which will keep our rain chances in place throughout the afternoon. Rain showers should stay on the lighter side mainly for southern, eastern, and central Texoma. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be in the mid to upper 40s.
Monday morning there will be a slight uptick in rain chances as more moisture moves north. Rain will be on the light to moderate side primarily for southern, eastern, and central Texoma. Monday afternoon rain chances will clear and some sunshine looks likely. Highs on Monday will be in the lower 60s.
Tuesday-Wednesday, plenty of sunshine will return and temperatures will stay on the mild side in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s. Thursday will be another warm afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday night into Friday morning another front looks to move in and temperatures will drop into the lower 50s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.