LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Good morning Texoma! It is a cold start to the weekend with a lot of places in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Temperatures will trend on the colder side today with highs in the lower 40s. There is also lots of cloud cover building in this morning, which will linger across most of Texoma into the afternoon. This evening light rain chances will become possible for most of the viewing area. As we transition into the overnight hours, temperatures will drop to around freezing, which may turn some of the rain into freezing rain. Expect a few slick spots on the roadways for the first part of Sunday morning.