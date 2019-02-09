Lawton murder trial delayed

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - New details Friday as a Lawton man’s murder trial has been delayed.
Bret Splawn faces a first degree murder charge in the 2017 shooting death of his roommate.
The man pleaded not guilty to the shooting, saying it was an accident. But police say his stories were inconsistent with evidence at the scene.
Friday his trial was pushed to the June 2019 docket, and his next court appearance is scheduled in May. According to court documents, Splawn also waived his right to a speedy trial.
