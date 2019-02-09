Lawton RV, Boat & Outdoor Leisure Show kicked off on Friday night

This is the second year the show has come to Lawton and event organizers were more than pleased to come back and share in the fun with the city. “So many people came out last year, and there’s something I’ve never had happen at a show, which was really unique: when people from here in Lawton were leaving the show, they would turn around and say ‘Thank you for bringing this show!’ I do shows from all over Oklahoma, and I’ve never had anyone stop, turn around and tell me thank you -- and that made me want to come back," said show promoter Don Miner.