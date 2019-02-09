Lawton RV, Boat & Outdoor Leisure Show kicked off on Friday night

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - The Lawton RV and Boat show kicked off Friday night, giving people a chance to see and buy the latest in outdoor leisure.
The show is taking place at the Comanche County Fairgrounds all weekend.
There you can find the latest models of RVs, Boats and a whole lot more, all at special prices.
This is the second year the show has come to Lawton and event organizers were more than pleased to come back and share in the fun with the city. “So many people came out last year, and there’s something I’ve never had happen at a show, which was really unique: when people from here in Lawton were leaving the show, they would turn around and say ‘Thank you for bringing this show!’ I do shows from all over Oklahoma, and I’ve never had anyone stop, turn around and tell me thank you -- and that made me want to come back," said show promoter Don Miner.
The show will continue Saturday, running from 10 in the morning until 8 in the evening, and again on Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m.
Admission is 45 at the door. Children 12 and under are free, and military and senior citizens get $2 off.
