Students from St. Mary’s Catholic school win award in Texas robotics competition

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A group of local students won the highest award in a Texas robotics competition.
The “Starry Knight” team from St. Mary’s Catholic School received the Excellence Award in the “Rumble in the Falls Vex Robotics Competition.” The event was held last weekend in Wichita Falls.
The Starry Knight team was awarded for their excellence in building a high quality robotics program. This is the fourth award the team has won this year, and in April they will be traveling to Iowa to compete in a national competition.
In addition, two other St Mary's teams were in the event, the "Dragon Warriors" team taking 12th place and the "Pop Tarts" ranking 17th in the competition.
Of the 32 teams competing, St Mary’s teams were the only middle school teams in the running.
