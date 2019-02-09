WATCH: Full Altus Air Force Base KC-46A press conference

ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK (TNN) - A press conference was held at Altus Air Force Base for the arrival of their new KC-46A Pegasus aircraft.
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt was there, along with Senators James Inhofe and James Lankford. Congressman Frank Lucas was also at the press conference.
General David L. Goldfein is the Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force and was in Altus for the arrival of the new plane. He also spoke at the press conference.
The video above is the press conference in full.
