Cub Scouts participate in Pine Wood Derby

LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Cub Scouts got the opportunity to build a car out of a block of pinewood and race it down a track Saturday.
The Pinewood Derby allows kids to use their hands and artistic skills in designing a car. This year they raced against time. Whoever’s car raced the fastest won in that particular age division. M-C of the event, Paul Greene said this year was special.
“This year is different because in last October I believe they opened it up to girls to join Cub Scouts, and now as of February 1st girls can now join Boy Scouts, the older group of scouts, so it’s open to all girls and boys," said Greene.
He said there was between 30 to 40 Cub Scouts participating in the event.
