Duncan gym holds first ever Spar Day

DUNCAN, OK (TNN) - 7th Century Boxing Gym in Duncan held its first ever Spar Day Saturday.
The gyms owner said this was a good way to let the boxers face new competition and see what else is out there. There were several Golden Gloves champions in attendance including Bryson Knuckles who came all the way down from Kansas.
Knuckles is 4th in the USA and will soon compete for a spot on the USA Olympic boxing team. His routine consists of waking up early to go to work and then hitting the gym. He said he works to help other boxers as well.
“And then on the weekends we travel to other gyms and spar, give all these other boxers the opportunity that I’ve gotten to get where I’m at, just bringing up the next generation of myself so we can all succeed in the sport of boxing," said Knuckles.
Knuckles will compete in a national qualifier in Reno, Nevada next month. He’ll be fighting for a chance to go back to Salt Lake City to compete for a spot on the Olympic team.
The event brought in boxers, trainers and coaches from around the state.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.