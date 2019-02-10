Fire departments respond to structure fire near Medicine Park

Medicine Park, OK (TNN) - Around five fire departments responded to the American Legion Building located near the Medicine Park exit off I-44 around 6:30 p.m. on a structure fire.
Chief McCoy with the Medicine Park Fire Department said the fire started in the kitchen and crews are working to put the fire out from the outside.
The cause of the fire will be investigated once the flames are out. No one was inside at the time. Stay with 7News to follow this developing story. As always, you can count on us.
