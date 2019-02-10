Tomorrow morning moderate rain showers are expected between 7-9AM, primarily for southeastern and eastern Texoma. Fog will also return for most places in the viewing area, some of which could be dense. Make sure to leave yourself a little extra time for your Monday morning commute. Rain chances will continue into the early afternoon, but then by 4-5PM the system should move out to our east. Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 60s.