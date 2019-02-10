LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Temperatures are holding in the 40s all across Texoma this afternoon. Rain chances continue to persist as we head into Monday morning. Temperatures during the overnight will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Tomorrow morning moderate rain showers are expected between 7-9AM, primarily for southeastern and eastern Texoma. Fog will also return for most places in the viewing area, some of which could be dense. Make sure to leave yourself a little extra time for your Monday morning commute. Rain chances will continue into the early afternoon, but then by 4-5PM the system should move out to our east. Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 60s.
A cold front moves in Tuesday morning bringing dry air, clear skies, and cooler highs in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be another nice afternoon with plenty of sunshine and more 60 degree temperatures.
Valentines Day will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures across the board in the 70s. We will however have a lot more cloud cover move in as well ahead of a front set to arrive early Friday morning. This front will cool Friday high temperatures into the upper 40s.
Next weekend a few clouds will remain in place and high temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
