LAWTON, OK (TNN) - This morning there are a few areas in Texoma dealing with lighter rain and drizzle, as well as some fog. Luckily, temperatures have stayed just above freezing so we shouldn’t see any of the precipitation freeze on to the roadways. A lot of places will have low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. This afternoon rain chances still remain in place, but will stay on the light and isolated side until tomorrow morning. Highs today will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. During the overnight hours light to moderate showers are possible primarily for southern and eastern Texoma. Lows tonight will be in the lower 40s.