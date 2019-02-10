LAWTON, OK (TNN) - This morning there are a few areas in Texoma dealing with lighter rain and drizzle, as well as some fog. Luckily, temperatures have stayed just above freezing so we shouldn’t see any of the precipitation freeze on to the roadways. A lot of places will have low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. This afternoon rain chances still remain in place, but will stay on the light and isolated side until tomorrow morning. Highs today will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. During the overnight hours light to moderate showers are possible primarily for southern and eastern Texoma. Lows tonight will be in the lower 40s.
Tomorrow afternoon high temperatures will jump into the mid 60s, rain will move east, and conditions will begin to clear. Monday night into Tuesday a cold front dives in out of the north. This front will be accompanied by some strong winds, but they are expected to die down during the day. Behind the cold front is plenty of dry air and sunshine. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid 50s.
The clear and quiet conditions will remain in place for Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s. Strong winds out of the south at 20-30mph will also be present on Wednesday. Valentines Day will be very warm as temperatures make a run for the 70s. Strong winds are also expected out of the southwest at 25-35mph. Thursday night into Friday another cold front moves in bringing winds and cooler temperatures. Winds will be out of the northwest at 20-30mph and temperatures look to hold in the lower 50s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
