Lawton community member passes away

“The Fort Sill community is deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Bill Burgess. The son of a U.S. Army Non-Commissioned Officer, Bill was raised at Fort Sill and Lawton. Bill was incredibly proud of his dad’s service to our nation and continued that tradition of service as a U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador and a Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army. Long a friend of the Army and Fort Sill, he was a passionate advocate for the Fires Center of Excellence and the state of Oklahoma. During his time as the Civilian Aid to the Secretary of the Army, he developed strong, lasting relationships with the leadership at Fort Sill and throughout the Army. He was an ardent proponent of Fort Sill, our service members, and civilian work force throughout his tenure of almost nine years. He leaves behind a legacy of exceptional service to Fort Sill, the state of Oklahoma and our Nation."