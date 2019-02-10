Lawton community member passes away

LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Bill W. Burgess Jr. was appointed by former Gov. Mary Fallin to a seven-year term on the Board of Regents in 2014.
He was the former owner and publisher of The Lawton Constitution, board chair of Vortex holding company and senior partner of Burgess and Hightower Law Firm. Many people have released statements Saturday.
A message from CU President John McArthur reads in part:
“On behalf of the entire Cameron community, we are deeply saddened by the loss of Regent Bill W. Burgess. Bill was “Cameron’s Regent” supporting higher education and Southwest Oklahoma tirelessly. From his time as our student body president through a business career and recognition as a Distinguished Alumnus and service as a State Regent and University of Oklahoma Regent, he has always supported Cameron University and access to education for the least of us.”
Maj. Gen. Wilson A. Shoffner at Fort Sill released a statement that reads:
“The Fort Sill community is deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Bill Burgess. The son of a U.S. Army Non-Commissioned Officer, Bill was raised at Fort Sill and Lawton. Bill was incredibly proud of his dad’s service to our nation and continued that tradition of service as a U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador and a Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army. Long a friend of the Army and Fort Sill, he was a passionate advocate for the Fires Center of Excellence and the state of Oklahoma. During his time as the Civilian Aid to the Secretary of the Army, he developed strong, lasting relationships with the leadership at Fort Sill and throughout the Army. He was an ardent proponent of Fort Sill, our service members, and civilian work force throughout his tenure of almost nine years. He leaves behind a legacy of exceptional service to Fort Sill, the state of Oklahoma and our Nation."
Congressman Tom Cole and Governor Kevin Stitt have also released statements.
