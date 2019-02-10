Video shows man abducting woman in Miami, police say

Video shows man abducting woman in Miami, police say
Witnesses say the man from the car hit the woman about 20 times, before forcing her into the car. (Source: MIAMI POLICE DEPT/CNN)
February 10, 2019 at 12:41 PM CST - Updated February 10 at 12:49 PM

(CNN) - Newly-released surveillance video shows what looks like a violent abduction.

Miami police are trying to identify the woman in the video who they say walked into a shop Friday night.

Witnesses say the woman called out for help during the incident.

“She told me, ‘Call 911,’” the witness said. “She told me, 'He’s going to kill me,” one unidentified witness told local media, according to reports.

A short time later a man pulls up.

Please Share : POSSIBLE ABDUCTION / NEED TO IDENTIFY❗️The City of Miami Police Robbery Unit needs your assistance identifying the female depicted in the video above, she was abducted yesterday, 2/8/19 from 2345 NW 36 St. The vehicle is being described as a newer model white Nissan Altima bearing a paper tag. Anyone with info is asked to contact our Robbery Unit At 305.603.6370 or our non-emergency number 305.579.6111 Necesitamos su ayuda para identificar a la mujer que se muestra en el video a continuación, que fue secuestrada el 2/8/19 de 2345 NW 36 St. El vehículo está siendo descrito como un Nissan Altima blanco más nuevo que lleva una etiqueta de papel. Cualquier persona con información.

Posted by Miami Police Department on Saturday, February 9, 2019

Witnesses say, the man from the car, hit the woman about 20 times, before forcing her into the car.

Detectives don't know who the woman or her alleged attacker is.

The vehicle is being described as a newer model white Nissan Altima with a paper tag.

The paper tag had partial numbers that read either CFJ7 or CJF7, authorities said.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.