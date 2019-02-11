First Alert 7 Forecast: storms possible this evening and roller coaster highs this week

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A few strong storms are possible this evening. Looking ahead, expect a roller-coaster ride of temperatures.
A cold front is approaching Texoma and may spark a few thunderstorms this evening, ending after midnight. A few storms could produce quarter size hail and wind gusts to 60 mph with the best chance being in southwest Oklahoma. Temperatures will fall from the 50s to the 40s. Overnight, gusty northwest winds will develop as lows drop into the low 30s.
It will not be too cold behind the front and tomorrow will feature lots of sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s with northwest winds shifting back to the south late. Mostly clear tomorrow night with lows in the upper 20s. Gusty southwest winds will develop on Wednesday as highs soar into the 60s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be lots of clouds on Valentine’s Day as well but it will be Spring-like as highs jump into the 70s. Wildfire danger will be elevated to high, especially west.
Winter returns gradually by Friday and into next week. Expect upper 40s on Friday with gusty north winds and yet another push of even colder air by late Sunday into Monday. There is also at least a low chance of wintry precipitation early next week but those details will have to be ironed out over the next several days.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
