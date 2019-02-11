First Alert 7 Forecast: storms possible this evening and roller coaster highs this week

It will not be too cold behind the front and tomorrow will feature lots of sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s with northwest winds shifting back to the south late. Mostly clear tomorrow night with lows in the upper 20s. Gusty southwest winds will develop on Wednesday as highs soar into the 60s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be lots of clouds on Valentine’s Day as well but it will be Spring-like as highs jump into the 70s. Wildfire danger will be elevated to high, especially west.