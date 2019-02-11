Flower shops preparing for busy Valentine’s Day

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Valentine’s Day is the busiest day of the year for local flower shops and they are already working around the clock to meet the demand come Thursday.
Ramon John with Flowers by Ramon said February is by far the busiest month of the year.
"January is just a mediocre month and we go along smooth and all of the sudden it hits us and we go from low gear to high gear,” John said.
John said in the days leading up to Valentine’s Day, the work is mostly just to get ready for the big day.
"We’re making arrangements, we’re tying bows, we’re taking lots of orders that’s the main thing. Then the next thing is for us to get them filled,” John said.
That all leads up to Valentine’s Day, when several hundred people will come through the doors looking for flowers. Their biggest seller will be roses, which John expects them to sell around 5,000 of.
"Every florist wishes they were two people and could get more done,” John said.
With that many people looking for flowers, there can be lots of traffic but John just urges everyone to be patient.
"They should expect it to be very busy, no matter where they go to buy flowers it’s going to be very busy and they may have to wait a few minutes to get waited on,” John said.
John said it is easier if people going into the store know exactly what they want but, if you don’t, no need to worry. They will have several staff members ready to walk you through all of your options to help you pick what you think is best.
As shopping moves toward the internet, John urges everyone to continue to shop local, rather than buying flowers from a third-party online site. He said those sites just turn around and buy the flowers from the local stores and then charge a fee, making you pay more for them than you would have by ordering through the store.
