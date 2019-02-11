Man arrested for allegedly stealing a car over the weekend

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - A 22-year-old man has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation/Intend Other Felony and Theft Over $2,500 Under $30,000/Stolen Vehicle.
According to WFPD, just after 2 p.m. on Saturday officers were called out to Bridwell Park for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers approached Joseph Byers.
Byers told officers the car he was driving was not his. Police received a call earlier that day of a reported stolen vehicle.
The victim told police that Byers had knocked on his door and the victim told Byers to go away because he [the victim] was sleeping.
The victim said when he woke up later his keys were missing and his car was gone. Officers did not confirm if the victim and suspect knew each other.
Byers was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail and has since bonded out.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.