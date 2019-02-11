Second suspect arrested for alleged sexual assault of girl, 12

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - A second person has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in 2018.
Shannon Wells, 37, has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault. Wells was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Friday, February 8.
According to court documents, the victim came forward on January 29, 2019, and said from March 2018 to December 2018 she was involved in a sexual relationship with Wells and his girlfriend, Casey Chapman, 36.
Chapman was arrested and charged with four counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault. She was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Friday, February 1.
The victim said she first began engaging in sex acts with Chapman but then Wells wanted to get involved too. It is alleged, on at least three separate occasions the victim was sexually assaulted by Wells.
During an interview, Chapman admitted that she [Chapman] and Wells were having a sexual relationship with the 12-year-old victim. Chapman said she believed the incidents where Wells was involved took place between Halloween and Thanksgiving of 2018.
Both Chapman and Wells remain behind bars. Chapman has a combined bond of $850,000. Wells has a combined bond of $400,000.
