Center for Creative Living opens doors to displaced seniors of Wichita Mountains Area Senior Citizens Center

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - After hearing the news that the Wichita Mountains Area Senior Center was destroyed by fire, the Executive Director for the Center for Creative Living, Lorene Miller knew there was a need to open the doors of the Center for Creative Living to serve any displaced seniors.
“We think it’s just such a tragedy and our hearts go out to each and every one of them because I don’t know what we would do if we were facing the same thing," said Miller.
Miller says the seniors are invited to bring their activities to the Center for Creative Living. They can accommodate quilting, domino, and exercise classes, plus, offer some additional classes, like painting. The Center also provides a hot meal every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon, by donation only. Every Wednesday, they offer a soup and salad bar also from 11 a.m. to noon.
Miller says the service could be of great help, especially since Delta Nutrition operated out of the Wichita Mountains Area Senior Center.
“Delta Nutrition feeds our senior centers around this area at HC King, Patterson, Geronimo, and the homebound," Miller said.
Miller encourages anyone 55-years or older who utilized the Wichita Mountains Area Senior Center, to pay the Center for Creative Living a visit until their facility is rebuilt or moved to a new location.
“Everybody is welcoming here, not just the staff, but the other senior citizens, too," Miller said. "I can see someone sitting in the library, our seniors will make them feel welcome.”
The Center for Creative Living is located at 3501 Southwest Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive in Lawton. They are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you have any questions, call their office at 580-248-0471.
