LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Good morning Texoma! To start your Tuesday, winds are strong out of the northwest at 10-25mph, and temperatures continue to drop into the 30s. After sunrise temperatures will begin climbing into the upper 40s by noon, and finish out in the mid 50s for daytime highs. Lots of sunshine is expected all throughout Texoma today. Overnight lows heading into Wednesday will be in the low to mid 30s.