LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Good morning Texoma! To start your Tuesday, winds are strong out of the northwest at 10-25mph, and temperatures continue to drop into the 30s. After sunrise temperatures will begin climbing into the upper 40s by noon, and finish out in the mid 50s for daytime highs. Lots of sunshine is expected all throughout Texoma today. Overnight lows heading into Wednesday will be in the low to mid 30s.
Wednesday-More sunshine is expected to start the day, but as we progress into the afternoon hours a few clouds will begin to build in. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the mid 60s. Winds will continue to sit on the stronger side out of the south/southwest at 20-30mph. This mixed with dryer air will keep fire danger high.
Thursday (Valentines Day)-Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will again, be very strong out of the southwest at 20-30mph. High fire danger will continue throughout Thursday afternoon.
Friday-A strong cold front will move in during the early morning hours and cool temperatures into the low to mid 30s. This cold front will keep winds out of the north and east, which won’t allow temperatures to warm up much, as highs are expected to be around 48 degrees.
Next Weekend-Cold temperatures will continue into the weekend with highs in the low 50s Saturday and mid 40s Sunday. The beginning of next week we could see the development of some wintry precipitation.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
