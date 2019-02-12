Jury seated in Lawton woman’s child abuse trial

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A jury has been seated for a Lawton woman on trial for injuring a three-year-old she was babysitting in 2017.
Carmen Padilla, 60, is charged with a felony count of child abuse by caretaker. According to court documents, she was watching over the young child when he was injured, suffering a bruise and a cut under his right eye. The child also had a bruise on his back.
The child later told his parents Padilla hit him with a belt. Padilla claimed the child must have fallen down in her home, but court documents say the injuries were consistent with being hit by a belt or cord.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.