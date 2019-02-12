Man arrested for allegedly throwing toddler, injuring him

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man has been charged with Injury to a Child after an incident on February 5. According to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:30 p.m. deputies were called to a home in the 1600 block of Collins.
A woman told police her husband, identified as Daniel Villalobos, 36, had pushed a two-year-old boy down and threw him several feet in the air to a mattress that was several feet away while the child was “throwing a fit.”
The mother said Villalobos came into the kitchen where she and the child were and he began spanking the victim. She said the victim started to walk towards the living room where the laminate flooring turns into carpet.
She said she saw Villalobos push the child down and the right side of the child’s face hit the carpet. She then said she saw Villalobos pick up the toddler and as she was going towards the sink she could see the child flying through the air.
She said the child was about five and a half feet in the air when she saw him. She believed the toddler landed on a mattress in the living room because she did not hear the victim hit anything solid.
She told officers the mattress was ten to twelve feet from where Villalobos was standing. She said the child began to shake and cry intensely as if he was hurt and began running towards her.
The mother said she did not see how the child landed but by the way he was moving he could have landed on his neck. She said Villalobos appeared to be intoxicated and he left the home when she called the police.
Deputies found Villalobos at a home on Featherston and booked him into the Wichita Co. Jail where he remains on a $75,000 bond.
