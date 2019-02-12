OK woman arrested for theft of 700 plus energy drinks and more from Wichita Falls Walmart

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - A woman from Oklahoma City has been booked into the Wichita County Jail this week and charged with Theft Over $2,500 Under $30,000 in connection with a late July incident at the Walmart on Central Freeway.
According to the arrest warrant, on July 27, 2018, around 11 p.m. Shabrelle Gay, 30, and an accomplice entered the store and got shopping carts. Both suspects then got large plastic storage containers and put them inside their carts.
Surveillance footage showed both suspects sticking items into the storage containers that included 704 5-Hour Energy drinks, 1,208 cigarette lighters, two tote boxes, a Beauty Rest king size pillow, a Bissel steam cleaner, and a bag-less upright Shark vacuum.
The stolen merchandise was worth $8,289.91. Both suspects were seen on surveillance video leaving the store and not attempting to pay for the merchandise in their carts. The pair arrived and left the scene in the same vehicle, according to police.
Corporate security officers with Walmart were reportedly familiar with the suspects and recognized the pair as they had been involved with several similar thefts at Walmart stores in Oklahoma.
According to court records, Gay has been charged with Theft/Larceny 22 times, mostly in Oklahoma. A warrant for her arrest was issued on October 5, 2018. She was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Monday where she remained on a $50,000 bond.
