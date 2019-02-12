Some Ryan residents still without water

RYAN, OK (TNN) -It is now day four of limited to no water for some residents in Ryan, but several said this is not the first problem they have had with the town’s water.
Back in 2016, E. Coli was found in the water. Now, residents are having to get creative to complete every day tasks, like showering or even washing dishes.
“We’re supposed to just deal with it," said Sabrina Dianne Williams, a Ryan resident. "Like I said, I can go somewhere and can go get water, but these elderly people here in the town, businesses here in the town, the beauty shops, they can’t work. The cafe, it stands to be without water. They can’t run. We have a small enough town here with very few businesses as it is right now. We can’t afford to lose any more businesses.”
Another resident who owns a Ryan salon said not being able to work, or even have water at her own home, is beyond frustrating.
“You can’t do a whole lot without water," said Sherry Pewitt, owner of Sherry’s Cut and Curl. "When you think about it, you got to have water for just about anything that you go to do.”
Monday afternoon, the DEQ released a voluntary precautionary boil advisory for those who still have access to water. Several businesses and restaurants have had to close due to lack of water and the boil advisory. Ryan Public Schools have also been closed since Friday.
The public works superintendent said the issue stems from having to move around water between different storage tanks.
“We started pulling Thursday morning. We pulled about two inches out of our clear well, which is somewhere around 10,000 gallons, and that’s when they got the air lock,” said Dave Smith, public works superintendent for the city of Ryan.
Other towns have offered to help Ryan while their water is down.
“Waurika has offered to help us. Comanche has offered to help us. Terral has offered to help us. I’ve been in contact with rural water association, and they’re looking at a way to help us get the air lock undone,” said Smith.
But accepting help is not that simple...
“We can’t open every single hydrant in town, or we’ll lose all of our water pressure,” said Smith.
Smith asks the community to be patient while the city works to fix the water problem.
“Bare with us, and if they see anything they need, the citizens need as far as water, as far as filling jugs or something like that, we’re here to help them,” said Smith.
Unfortunately, there is no timeline for when this issue will be fixed. But, Smith said to let the city know if you did have water but just recently lost all water, because that will help them isolate where the air pockets in their system might be.
