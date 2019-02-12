Traffic stop leads to discovery of 80 plus pounds of marijuana

WICHITA COUNTY, TX (TNN) - A traffic stop on Monday afternoon led authorities to more than 80 pounds of marijuana.
According to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:40 p.m. a highway interdiction deputy made a traffic stop on U.S. 287 near Burnett Ranch Road.
A K9 Deputy made a positive alert to the vehicle during a free air sniff around the car. 82.8 pounds of marijuana was seized during the traffic stop.
Jerry Harris, 27, of California was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana Over 50 Pounds Under 2,000 Pounds. At the time this story was published a bond had not yet been set.
